Gabby Otchere-Darko ‘drools’ over Bagbin’s new traditional look

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has showered praises on the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, after the latter appeared in parliament dressed like a king.



In his first sitting in parliament for the year 2022, Alban Bagbin showed up draped in a blue kente, with a white short-sleeved shirt, and a matching gold crown, akin to traditional leaders.



It would be recalled that the Speaker of Parliament had given indication that as part of efforts to effect positive change and show leadership whiles at it, he would wear the gown for ceremonial occasions only but wear more local dresses when presiding over the House.



“From next year (i.e. 2022), apart from the focus on corruption, you will see me not only speaking but acting to change even the dress code and the code of conduct of Members of Parliament. As leaders, we must show the way; we must show direction.

“And so you will not be seeing me often again with that dress code, a suit and that aristocratic cloak or gown. You may be seeing me more with traditional dresses. I may be using that (suit, cloak) only for ceremonial occasions,” he stated in an interview on Momeen Tonight on GTV late last year.



And true to his word, Alban Bagbin did not disappoint when he appeared on the floor of the Chamber on Tuesday, January 25, 2022.



Reacting to the new style of the Speaker of Parliament, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko expressed excitement at what he had seen, adding that it makes the leader of parliament look “culturally, representatively cool!”



He was however quick to add that he hopes, by this new look of the Speaker, he would not begin to exact kingly thoughts in his leadership.



“I kinda like it! Original! Culturally, representatively cool! So long as he doesn’t get majestically carried away with kingly thoughts and behaviour,” he tweeted.





Here are some photos of the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, in his kente:











