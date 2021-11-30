Gabby Otchere Darko 'jabs' NDC MPs after budget approval

Gabby Otchere Darko is a leading member of the NPP

Majority MPs approve 2022 budget statement

Minority MPs missing in action



Joe Osei Owusu counts himself as 138th majority MP



A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere Darko, has taken a swipe at members of parliament, representing the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) after members on the opposing side approved the 2022 budget statement today.



Taking to social media, Gabby Otchere Darko, after earlier criticizing the rejection of the budget by the minority, averred that laws could be used to address challenges if well used.



“Law is powerful. If you understand it and use it well, it can resolve issues” he said in a tweet on Tuesday November 30, 2021.





Parliament on Tuesday November 30, 2021 reconvened in what promised to be a showdown between the majority and minority over their disagreements on whether or not the budget statement had been rejected.



However, the minority failed to show up for unexplained reasons leaving the majority MPs to overturn the rejection of the budget.



Prior to this, the First Deputy Speaker Joe Osei Wusu who presided over the sitting directed for a headcount to be sure at least more than half of MPs were present and ready to vote.



In an interesting twist he counted himself as part of the majority to make up the constitutional number to take a decision.



“Honorable members, the numbers presented to me by the Clerks at table is 137 of you plus me, MP for Bekwai, 138” he announced.



Having succeeded in overturning the rejection by the minority MPs, the finance minister moved for the budget to be adopted to which the one-sided majority MPs approved.