Gabby Otchere-Darko reacts to viral video of dancing man purported to be him

Gabby rates dancing moves of man purported to be him



Leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has cleared the air on a viral video that captures his look-alike dancing in the comfort of his home.



According to Gabby, there were reports that the said man was him but in a Facebook post dated March 19, he called on followers to disregard such publications.



Critics called him out for happily “dancing on the ‘woes’ of Ghanaians” when citizens are complaining of the high cost of living.

He described the rumours as cheap propaganda but commended the dance moves of the viral man who was captured in a white long sleeves and black pants.



The video shared by Lawyer Otchere-Darko was captioned: “I beg! I believe I dance a little (just slightly) better than him! Whoever he is. Some idle hands are busily forwarding this viral-ly with a lie that the man in the video is me dancing on the “woes” of Ghanaians. Several people, including those I thought were familiar with my looks, have also forwarded this to me with some believing it! The power of propaganda... I must admit, he’s neatly built and his moves pretty smooth!”



