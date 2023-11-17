Gabby Otchere-Darko's West Blue suit against govt smacks create, loot and share - Bright Simons

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, Bright Simons and Attorney General Godfred Dame

Bright Simons, a vice president of IMANI Africa, has commented on the suit by West Blue Ghana Limited, a firm represented by the law firm of a cousin of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, against the government over the non-payment of a contract agreement.

West Blue sued the Government of Ghana (the Office of the Attorney General and the Ghana Revenue Authority) over GH¢289 million in arrears for work done under the National Single Window and Integrated Risk Management System contract executed in August 2015.



In a post shared on X, Simons indicated that the suit by Africa Legal Associates, which represents West Blue, would lead to Ghana losing huge sums of money.



He added that issues surrounding the legal action against the government look like an attempt to loot and share the resources of Ghana.



“Whilst we are celebrating the TRILLION-CEDI GDP (Pity we didn't have the mind to do so in 2006 when GDP was over 100 TRILLION), another mad judgment debt is brewing. Everything about this West Blue thing smacks of the "create, loot & share" format exposed by the Supreme Court,” he wrote.



The IMANI vice president said that the Government of Ghana refused to listen to advise on the deal.

He added that there were attempts to settle the West Blue judgment debts quietly till the general public got wind of it.



“Despite warnings, govt decided to ram through the Ghana Link system masquerading as a "South Korean solution" so that a politically favoured company will provide a service 2 companies with active contracts were providing. Then tried to scheme a settlement until "alarm blow" etc.”



