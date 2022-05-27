Gabby Otchere-Darko’s name pops up in Achimota Forest land issues

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

The Member of Parliament for Okaikwei North, Theresa Lardi Awuni, has disclosed that some leading members of the NPP own portions of land in the Achimota Forest reserve.

She alleged that even before the controversial declassification of the forest reserve through E.I 144 by the government, some leading members of the NPP administration had shared portions of the forest to themselves.



Speaking to Mugabe Maase on Inside Politics on Power 97.9 FM, the legislator, stated that a leading member of the NPP, Gabby Asare Otchere Darko has acquired a land in the Achimota Forest reserve which lies in her constituency.



“If you dig into this land issue, Gabby Otchere Darko has a land in there,” she stated.



When the host asked for evidence, Theresah Awuni stated that she does not have a credible details to buttress her case but hinted that Gabby is a powerful person in the Akufo-Addo administration who predicts right on the outcome of court cases and other government policies.

Her comment comes on the back of a controversial will of the late Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, also known as Sir John.



The will which as some lands in the Achimota Forest area has left some Ghanaians in shock as concerns are raised about how public officials are able to amass wealth within a short time in power.



The late Mr. Afriyie was a former general secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP). He died of Covid-19-related complications on July 1, 2020, while still in office as the head of the Forestry Commission.



The massive wealth he bequeathed to his family and loved ones is still a subject of discussion, especially as the The Fourth Estate has revealed he did not declare his assets before taking over the Forestry Commission.