Gabby Otchere-Darko; the 'constable no rank' who allegedly calls the shots in Akufo-Addo’s govt

Private legal practitioner, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

The 1992 constitution clothes the president with the power and liberty to make as many appointments as he deems necessary for the execution of his mandate and promises to Ghanaians.

For a president who has been accused of running an elephant-sized government dominated by friends and cronies, President Akufo-Addo can be said to have fully exercised his appointment powers.



A detailed search of the thousands of appointments made by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will not produce the name Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko as an appointee but he is said to be a very powerful figure around whom every major happening in the administration revolves.



His social media bio has the description “Gunner, lawyer, Pan-Africanist, publisher, chair: http://asaaseradio.com, chair: http://africaprosperitynetwork.com, senior partner: Africa Legal Associates” but within the media and political circles he is known as the de-facto Prime Minister.



Despite being a lawyer of high repute, journalist, politician and entrepreneur, Gabby’s claim to supremacy in Ghana is not due to his accomplishment in the aforementioned professions but rather his connections to President Akufo-Addo who is his cousin.



Since 2017 when his cousin, Nana Akufo-Addo took over the reins of the country, hardly has there been a big issue without his name being associated with it.

From the botched PDS deal to the Agyapa deal to the latest one being championed by the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Gabby’s name has been ever-present in issues of national interest.



Who is Gabby Otchere-Darko



Born in Chelsea, London to Dr. Joseph Otchere-Darko and the late Sophia Ofori-Atta.



Gabby Otchere-Darko practiced journalism for a number of years and was an active voice against the National Democratic Congress (NDC) regime. He founded a public policy think tank called the Danquah Institute. Presently, he is the majority shareholder (60%) and Editor-in-Chief of The Statesman newspaper.



Why is Gabby is believed to be powerful

The story of the influence of Gabby Otchere Darko in the administration of the country has been told so much so, he at some point had to respond to the allegations. Critics have accused him of using his relationship with the president to seek certain favours for himself and his law-firm much to the detriment of the country.



As seen in the case of the Agyapa Royalties Deal which met stiff opposition from CSOs in Ghana, Gabby Otchere-Darko’s Africa Legal Associate’s firm were handed the role of transaction advisors. Per the reports, his law firm benefitted hugely from the deal which most social commentators and experts believed was in the interest of the country.



His rumoured role in the Ameri Scandal in 2018 was recently confirmed by former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko who alleged that Gabby was behind the agreement he presented to parliament which got him sacked.



Even in football, his name came up as the driving force behind the appointment of Chris Hughton as head coach of the Black Stars.



Reports from credible journalists with access to the FA officials indicate the decision to appoint Chris Hughton came from the presidency and it was from no other person than Gabby Otchere-Darko.

Gabby denied the report, stating that people make such claims due to his relationship Chris Hughton.



The PDS Scandal, Frimpong Boateng’s Galamsey allegations, the appointment of Richard Ahiagbah as National Communications Director of the NPP and the most recent one tagged the Kitchen Scandal by Okudzeto Ablakwa are other instances where Gabby’s name been mentioned as powerful man within the corridors of power.



Gabby’s denial



As earlier stated, Gabby Otchere-Darko has rebuffed these allegations, indicating that they are empty and attempts by people to attack him.



“It is actually interesting because I have never even set foot in the cabinet room. I don’t get involved in the ins and out of government,” he said

“After they won in 2016, there was speculation of which position I was going to get and eventually when I was not offered any position then the speculators had to create one for me and that is what it is”



“They had to create something for me because they expected that Akufo-Addo was going to appoint me” he added.



When asked why people would speculate about his involvement in government, Otchere Darko said “let’s look at it positively, it must be because perhaps they think I merit it…. I am not that powerful in my house; I have a managing partner.”