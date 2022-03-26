Gabby bemoans poor organization in Ghana vs Nigeria clash

Leading NPP member, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

Private legal practitioner and leading member of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has rated Ghana’s performance against Nigeria in the first leg of the crucial World Cup qualifier play-off between the two countries as encouraging.



However, assessing the match played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday, Mr Otchere-Darko in a Twitter post expressed dissatisfaction with organisation of the event.



According to him, the President of the Ghana Football Association and some invited guests had to struggle to find seats.

“It ended goalless but Otto Addo’s side won the admiration of Ghanaians. A very encouraging first leg! What was poor though was the organisation at the full-capacity stadium where the GFA president & invited guests were even struggling for seats. Too many ‘big men’ claiming seats,” he wrote.



Ghana and Nigeria are playing one of five play-off fixtures to decide Africa’s representation at the 2022 FIFA World Cup to be staged in Qatar later this year.



The first leg of the crucial clash played on Friday, March 26, 2022, in Kumasi saw the two teams drawing goalless to push the stakes higher ahead of the return leg on Tuesday.



The Black Stars will be traveling to Nigeria for that encounter.



