Gabby takes subtle jab at John Mahama’s 24-hour economy proposal

New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart Gabby Asare Otchere Darko has taken a subtle jab at the 24-hour economy proposal by the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), former President John Dramani Mahama and his party.

In a post shared on X on Friday, Gabby took a swipe at Members of Parliament (MPs) of the opposition NDC over their support of the government’s decision to suspend the implementation of the Export and Import Regulations 2023 Bill, which was geared toward the restriction of 22 imports into Ghana.



He indicated that the minority caucus MP’s support of the suspension of the import restriction bill is a contradiction of their proposed 24-hour economy policy.



“The irony of a nation that seeks to keep its factories running 24 hours as a sustainable way of creating jobs, stabilising its currency and building the capacity to produce for both domestic use and export to the world’s largest single market,” he wrote.



Gabby made these remarks while reacting to a report of the NDC MPs expressing relief at the government’s announcement of the suspension of the import restriction bill.



In a statement issued on December 7, 2023, the minority leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson welcomed the announcement saying, “By vesting too much unfettered and unchecked power in the Minister to determine who qualifies or not to be granted a permit to import, the regulations lend themselves to abuse of power, state capture, and rent-seeking conduct reminiscent of the days of ‘essential commodities’ and ‘price control’”.



The government, through the Minister of Trade and Industry, Kobina Tahir Hammond, unsuccessfully tried to lay a legislative instrument (L.I.) to restrict the importation of 22 selected strategic products into Ghana after it was opposed by the minority caucus of the house.



Below is the list of items whose import the government was seeking to restrict:



FIRST SCHEDULE (regulations 1(a), 2 and 20)

LIST OF SELECTED STRATEGIC PRODUCTS



1. Rice



2. Guts, bladders and stomach of animals



3. Poultry



4. Animal and Vegetable Oil



5. Margarine



6. Fruit Juices



7. Soft Drink

8. Mineral Water



9. Noodles and Pasta



10. Ceramic Tiles



11. Corrugated Paper and Paper Board



12. Mosquito Coil and Insecticides



13. Soaps and Detergents



14. Motor Cars



15. Iron and Steel

16. Cement



17. Polymers (Plastics and Plastic Products)



18. Fish



19. Sugar



20. Clothing and Apparel



21. Biscuits



22. Canned Tomatoes



