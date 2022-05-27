Gabby used us against Mahama but has dumped us now – Asamankese demonstrators

A leading member of the NPP, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

The Leadership of the Concerned Citizens of Okyeman, a group that staged a massive demonstration against former President John Mahama in 2020 over his “Akyem Sakawa Boys” has accused Gabby Okyere Darko of using and dumping them after the NPP won elections in 2017.

“The Asamankese Demonstration held in 2020 was an assignment given to us by Gabby Okyere Darko, honestly, after the demonstration, he has refused to meet us, even his aides that he referred us to are not willing to let us meet Gabby again.



“It is over 2 years, they used us and dumped us, please delegates in the Eastern Region don’t listen to Gabby Okyere Darko because after the elections you will regret like how the leaders who led the Asamankese demonstration have regretted” a Facebook post on Friday, May 27, 2022, by Okyeman Youth for Development, one of the groups that took part in the demonstration said.



The statement urged NPP delegates to “Vote on competency and for the person, you wholeheartedly trust in, don’t give lies a chance because Okyeman Youth has regretted listening to the call from Gabby and co to organize that demonstration, not even one slot for Youth employment has been given to the over 1000 youth that held the Asamankese Demonstration against John Mahama in 2020. We have regretted listening to them organize that demonstration”.

In 2020, Mr. Mahama’s sharing of an article by Bolga Central Member of Parliament Isaac Adongo on Facebook in which he labelled some individuals in government involved in the controversial Agyapa deal as ‘Sakawa-Akyem boys’ sparked uproar among members of the ruling New Patriotic Party and other groups during the heat of the Presidential and Parliamentary election campaign.



A group calling itself the Concerned Citizens of Okyeman demonstrated at Asamankese in the Eastern region against the former President over the ‘Akyem Sakawa’ tag, and called on him to apologize immediately which he refused.



The demonstrators were clad in red and black apparel, wearing armbands and headgears hoisted several placards with various inscriptions such as “divisive NDC, JM you have lost our respect, Name-calling; Akyems can do worse please, NDC and JM where are your policies, we Akyems will no longer stand for this, Let’s reject JM and NDC and its bigotry.”