0
Menu
News

Gadzisberg earns management deal with Chairman 1 Entertainment and Coded Music Production

Gadzisberg Musician, Gadzisberg

Tue, 22 Mar 2022 Source: Jonilar Laryea

Ghanaian musician, Gadzisberg on Saturday, 19th March, 2022 signed a five (5) year management contract with chairman 1 entertainment and coded music production.

Even though details of the contracts remain undisclosed, representative of both Label, Mr. Benjamin Antwi better known in the music industry as Mr. Shark indicated that the label will provide financial and technical support for production, distribution, branding, promotion and marketing among other things.

He also mentioned the record labels are committed to engaging other avenues necessary for the growth of their signee during his tenure of work.

In response and acceptance of his new journey with the labels, Gadzisberg extends his appreciation to the leadership and representatives for considering working with him. He also assured them of his commitment to ensure good returns on their investment and the growth of the brand as a musician above all things. He also urged the media and invited guests present to check out his first two singles, ‘Black love’ and “Mata no dey” on all digital stores.

The signing of the Tema-based creative happened on Saturday 19 at BBNZ Live studios Accra in the presence of the Press, industry stalwarts, friends and parents of the musician who also wished him well on his new journey.

Source: Jonilar Laryea
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I haven’t said anywhere Free SHS will be reviewed – Oppong Nkrumah
Jordan Ayew's inclusion in Black Stars squad generates controversy on social media
Ken Agyapong on how he became an MP
Maame Serwaa speaks after she was body-shamed
This nonsense must stop - Asamoah Gyan fumes over Black Stars squad
This nonsense must stop - Asamoah Gyan fumes over Black Stars squad
Adwoa Safo talks about survival in latest social media post
Why Bawumia is mute on the economy – Obed Asamoah explains
'Make amends with the people of Volta region' - Obed Asamoah to Mahama
Official: Ghana announce 27-man squad for Nigeria games