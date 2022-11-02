10
Menu
News

Galamsey: Court threatens to release Aisha’s accomplices over lack of interpreters

Aisha Huang Captured 1.jpeg Aisha Huang and one of her co-accused after a court appearance

Wed, 2 Nov 2022 Source: GNA

An Accra High Court has threatened to release four alleged accomplices of En Huang, aka Aisha Huang, an alleged illegal miner, due to the absence of interpreters.

“I will adjourn the case for the last time, if we don’t get these interpreters (Chinese and Vietnamese), I will release the accused persons either conditionally or unconditionally.

“The case is here by adjourned to November 21,” the Court presided over by Mrs Justice Lydia Osei Marfo, said on Tuesday.

The trial judge said this when three Chinese nationals namely: Shi Yang, alias Philip, Li Wei Guo and Shi Mei Zhi and Nguyen Thi Thanh Tuyen, a Vietnamese national, appeared before her at the Criminal Court 5 division of the High Court.

The three Chinese have been charged with engaging in small-scale mining without license whiles the Vietnamese is facing a charge of remaining in Ghana after expiration of a permit.

The Chinese accused persons have denied the charges.

The Court, however, could not take the plea of the Vietnamese because there was no Vietnamese interpreter.

When sitting resumed today, the court indicated that it had not be able to secure a Vietnamese interpreter and that the Chinese Interpreter who was in court at the last sitting had also travelled outside the jurisdiction.

The Registrar of the Court said a letter had been written to the Institute of Languages for a Vietnamese interpreter.

The Registrar said the Court had also reached out to the Chinese Interpreter who was out of the jurisdiction and he had agreed to do the interpretation via zoom but failed to answer his calls during sitting.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Thugs invade NDC headquarters, threaten deputy secretary
Akufo-Addo should have rather used 'L'argent n'a pas d'odeur' – KKD
I saw an angry Akufo-Addo during his address - Ato Forson
'How much money does Akufo-Addo owe you?' – KKD asks Ofori-Atta
Salary cuts useless with an elephant-sized govt- Wereko Brobbey
How social media users welcomed Bernard Avle back on air
‘This government is finished’ – Nigel Gaisie declares
Social media users drag Akufo-Addo after address on economy
Akufo-Addo's cedi depreciation quote has social media buzzing
Reverend Anthony Boakye's wife leaves Resurrection Power, sets up her own church
Related Articles: