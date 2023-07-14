Galamsey: Don’t ask me for evidence; go to Prof Frimpong-Boateng – MP tells CHRAJ

Rockson-Nelson Este Dafeamekpor, Member of Parliament (MP), South Dayi

The MP for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor has directed the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to contact Prof. Frimpong-Boateng if it needs evidence to conduct its investigations.

The investigation is in relation to a report by the former Boss of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM) which indicted some government officials engaging in illegal mining.



The report was submitted to the Presidency but leaked on various media platforms this year sparking demands for investigations.



After the MP petitioned CHRAJ to probe the damning report, the Commission through a letter demanded evidence from Dafeamekpor to enable it to probe named officials in the Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng report.



The CHRAJ demanded the following pieces of evidence: Evidence of damage to the forest reserves,evidence of seized excavators, names and particulars of the said big men and the nature of their communications.



CHRAJ also demanded evidence of mining operations being undertaken by Mr Charles Owusu, evidence showing that the said Mr Charles Owusu was mining without a permit, evidence of the destruction caused to forests, farm lands, water bodies and the entire biodiversity by the said Mr Charles Owusu among others.

But responding to the petition, the Commissioner of CHRAJ wrote to the MP demanding pieces of evidence, lawyers for the legislator, led by the Nii Kpakpo Samoa Addo, have written to CHRAJ insisting that Prof Frimpong-Boateng who authored the said report is best placed to provide the evidence being requested.



“Prof Kwabena Frimpong Boateng is better placed to provide evidence of allegations cited in his report which my client seeks to draw your attention to as a subject matter for investigations by your good office,” he said.



The lawyers argue that CHRAJ has a duty to investigate alleged corrupt practices, conflict of interest and abuse of office.



“Our client has discharged his duty as a concerned citizen by petitioning your good office to take the appropriate steps to investigate the allegations contained in the IMCIM report as mandated by the 1992 constitution.



“It is the prayer of our client that your good office engages Prof. Kwabena Frimpong Boateng who authored the IMCIM report to assist with investigations into the damning allegations made therein for which you seek further and better particulars,” part of the letter stressed.