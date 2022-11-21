Galamsey Economy video was edited by Anas to suit his agenda – Ken Agyapong's boy

An associate of New Patriotic Party flagbearer hopeful Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has urged Ghanaians to disregard the recent exposé released by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

According to the Special Assistant to the Legal Team of the flagbearer hopeful, Justice Keren Acheampong, the piece by Anas dubbed Galamsey Economy is nothing less than a hollow piece edited to suit the agenda of the journalist.



“Kennedy Agyapong has always had the full content of the video, and the recent one that was released by the Anas is edited with several portions taken out to suit his own agenda of disgracing some people,” Justice Keren Acheampong told Oman Channel in an interview.



Mr Acheampong questioned why the journalist would release the video four years after it was shot, calling Anas' piece irrelevant.



The recent exposé by Anas has led to the sacking of Minister of State for Finance, Charles Adu Boahen, by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The minister was captured in the video released by Anas making implicating statements during an encounter with some undercover agents of the investigative journalist.



However, some critics of the journalist have described his modus operandi as heavily hinged on entrapment.







