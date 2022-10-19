Galamsey: I’m against shoot to kill; fighting it is not an event but a process – Jinapor

Samuel A. Jinapor

Samuel A. Jinapor, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources has sought the support of all and sundry in the fight against illegal mining as he noted that the fight against galamsey is not going to be an event but a process that will be won eventually.

In a telephone interview with some media outlets in Kumasi, on Tuesday, 19th October 2022, Mr. Jinapor said government’s efforts and measures to bring an end to galamsey will continue unabated, taking into review and consideration the various ideas and suggestions from the general public.



"Operation Halt II is in session with soldiers all over the country, and we are also working to bring up reforms in the mining sector and this fight is not going to be an event, it has to be a process and we need the support of all and sundry," he said.



He, however, dismissed the idea for illegal miners to be shot and killed on site, stressing that "We are a country of due process and the rule of law must prevail so No! we cannot do that, that will be against the laws of human rights".

He warned that nonetheless, government will continue to enforce the law to ensure that those who are still engaging in illegalities of any sort are brought to book.



The Lands Minister reiterated a number of measures that government has put in place to nib the menace in the bud, sighting Operations Halt II, Community Mining Scheme, the involvement of Chiefs, Regional Security Council (RECSECs) and the Metropolitan Municipal District Assemblies, (MMDAs) as examples.



Confident about the measures of government to fight illegal mining, the Minister said, if all these interventions, which are geared towards the resolution of the menace are followed through, galamsey will soon be an issue of the past.