Galamsey: I’m not guilty – Aisha Huang pleads in court

Thu, 15 Sep 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Galamsey queen Aisha Huang has pleaded not guilty to two charges at the Circuit Court in Accra on September 14.

The charges are - mining without a licence and engaging in the sale and purchase of minerals without a valid licence.

She was arrested with three others: Johng Li Hua, Huang Jei and Huaid Hai Hun.

Aisha Huang, who appeared with three others in court Wednesday, 14 September 2022, spoke through an interpreter.

The court has subsequently refused her bail application and remanded her into custody for two weeks.

In May 2017, Aisha Huang became a household name for her notoriety in the galamsey business which gave her the nickname Galamsey Queen.

She was charged with three counts of undertaking small-scale mining operations, contrary to Section 99 (1) of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703); providing mining support services without valid registration with the Minerals Commission, and contrary to the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703), and the illegal employment of foreign nationals, contrary to the Immigration Act, 2000 (Act 573).

However, the government suddenly discontinued the case and deported her in December 2018.

She is believed to have returned to the country through the Togo border to engage in the same illegal business for which she was arrested and deported.

The Attorney General says she would be prosecuted for her previous and current crimes.

