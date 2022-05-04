7
Galamsey: I’m shocked owners of burnt excavators haven’t been prosecuted – Environment Minister

Wed, 4 May 2022 Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Minister for Science, Technology, and Innovation (MESTI), Kwaku Afriyie has expressed disappointment and shock at how the government is lenient in prosecuting culprits whose excavators were burnt as a result of illegal mining within water bodies.

According to the Minister, he supported the burning of the excavators associated with illegal mining due to the damage caused to the environment and farms.

Speaking at the Minister’s Press Briefing in Accra, Kwaku Afriyie lamented the level of devastation caused by these excavators in various areas.

Kwaku Afriyie furthered that, the government has been tolerant towards those culprits, adding that if he was in charge, those culprits will never have peace because the law says they must be jailed for between 15 to 25 years but nothing of sort has happened.

He, therefore, called for an immediate end to illegal activities meted on the environment to reduce carbon emissions.

