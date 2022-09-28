1
Galamsey: Satellite image shows the sorry state of water body close to Akyem Oda Ghana Water Company

Ghana Water Akim Oda Aerial View Several water and forest reserves are under threat from the impact of galamsey activities

Wed, 28 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

There is a renewed conversation on social media about the serious impact of illegal mining (galamsey) activities on Ghana's water bodies.

The conversation has been ignited by the state of some rivers and water bodies as captured in satellite images.

As seen in the aerial view images, the water bodies have been rendered discoloured from the impact of illegal mining activities, which have now become rampant across the country.

As sighted by GhanaWeb on Google Maps, a river close to the Ghana Water Company Limited's treatment plant in Akim Oda has not been spared from the galamsey activities.

Despite the proximity of the water body to the treatment plant, it is unknown if Ghana Water Company draws water from the same river for onward distribution to the people of Akim Oda and its environs.

The impact of galamsey activities on Ghana's river and forest reserves is fast reaching unimaginable heights.

The Ghana Water Company recently warned that it would be forced to shut down its operations in areas affected by galamsey if the cost of treating water for the public becomes economically unsustainable.

"Beyond a certain level of turbidity, the water is rendered untreatable. At that point, we will shut down.

"The pollution of the river bodies is affecting the entire country and is affecting us as individuals and is also affecting us as a company," the Communications Director for Ghana Water Company, Stanley Martey, in a recent interview with Citi News noted.



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
