Galamsey: Vice President Bawumia opens second Regional Consultative Dialogue

Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on Monday, July 19, 2021, opened the 2nd Regional Consultative Dialogue on Small Scale Mining and Deforestation in Tamale.

At the ceremony, he reiterated the call for national dialogue to avert the looming danger arising from the uncontrolled exploitation of our natural resources.



According to him, Ghana has beautiful and majestic rivers and streams.

“Unfortunately, today, there is not much to celebrate about our water bodies and wildlife habitats because of unacceptable mining and logging practices and other drivers of deforestation,” he said.



“The call for national dialogue is to enable us have a national consensus on sustainable methods of using the minerals and forest resources of our country without appealing to partisanship. Issues relating to the exploitation of our natural resources are aspects of our national life which must be insulated from partisan politics,” he added.