Galamsey: We're breeding 'rebels' who may overthrow government some day - Sefa Kayi warns

Host of Kokrokoo on Peace Fm, Kwame Sefa Kayi (Chairman General)

Host of "Kokrokoo" panel discussion show on Peace FM, Kwami Sefa Kayi, has expressed fears over the galamsey menace in the country.

Kwami Sefa Kayi, popularly called 'Chairman General', was extremely worried about the challenges government is having with eradicating this illegal mining which has ruined the environment and water bodies and posing dangers to lives.



He dreaded that if the galamsey is not stopped, it might degenerate into a state where the illegal miners, who reportedly possess guns and other offensive weapons, may turn into "rebels" and stage a coup.



"We are breeding rebels. We are breeding a force that someone could call some day to overthrow government. That is what we are doing and we are just watching," he said on his platform.



His comment comes on the heels of a video showing some gunmen purported to be illegal miners exchanging fires with an anti-galamsey taskforce.

The incident is said to have happened at Asaman Tamfoe in the Eastern Region on Thursday, 29th September, 2022.



Following arrest of sixteen (16) persons involved with the shooting incident, Police retrieved a pump action gun, two excavators, two water pumps and a battery.



Efforts are underway to arrest the remaining suspects.