Galamsey deaths: Harrowing accounts of pit collapse incidents

The body of a miner being conveyed to the mortuary

10 illegal miners died when a galamsey pit collapsed on them Thursday November 25, 2021

Govt declares war on illegal mining activities in 2017



Galamsey activities still persist despite the ban



The incident of a mining pit collapsing on some illegal miners in Prestea-Huni Valley in the Western Region on Thursday 25 November, 2021 has once again brought to the fore, issues surrounding illegal mining popularly known as “galamsey” and deaths associated with mining pits collapses.



In the above incident referred, at least ten miners are reported dead with several others injured and receiving medical treatment.



Although the government has declared war on illegal mining activities, the menace continues to persist.

Here are some mining death reports from illegal mining activities this year;



Tarkwa:



Just a few days into the New Year, 5 illegal miners died in Tarkwa Nsuem Municipality of the Western Region when a galamsey pit they were working in collapsed on them.



It was reported that the four miners went in search of gold when the unfortunate incident happened.



Reports from the area indicated that two of the miners were trapped in the pit for several days and all efforts to rescue them proved futile.

Their other two colleagues, in an effort to rescue them also got trapped, killing them instantly in the process.



Breman:



In May the township of Breman in the Upper Denkyira West District of the Central Region was thrown into a state of despair when a galamsey pit caved in on illegal miners. The bodies of 3 miners were retrieved with more than 40 other illegal miners’ bodies trapped under the rubbles.



Gbane:



Residents of the Gbane community in the Talensi district in the Upper East region woke up to the shocking news of the collapse of a mining pit and its attendant death toll in the month of May.

At least 10 illegal miners died after a heavy downpour on Monday May 31, 2021 caused the pit at the Moabok mining site to collapse.



Juabosso:



The month of July also had its fair share of mining related deaths. 2 illegal miners were confirmed dead on arrival at the Juabosso Government Hospital after a mining pit collapsed on them at Campso, a farming community in the Juaboso district of the Western North Region.



The incident was the second in the area. The deceased, Abubakari Gariba, 37, and Haruna Gariba 25 were working on the illegal mining site when a section of the pit caved in.