Galamsey destroying Tano River, let’s collaborate to stop it - Côte d’Ivoire to Ghana

Current state of the River Tano

Daouda Ouattara, the special advisor to the Prime Minister of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire, Patrick Achi, has complained bitterly about the current state of the Tano River.

The state of the river has made it impossible for citizens in that country to depend on it for domestic use.



He lamented that the activities of illegal mining have rendered the river useless.



Speaking at the Africa Border Day event which was held at NOE in Côte d’Ivoire, he noted that the river which serves as a natural international boundary line between Ghana and its western neighbour- La Côte d’Ivoire, has been heavily polluted.



According to him, there was a need for “cooperation from both countries to end the menace and to restore the water to its pre-illegal mining glory”.



The Africa Border Day was marked under the theme; Challenges of Cross-Border Cooperation and Management of Shared Resources.

On his part, the CEO of the Ghana Boundary Commission, Major General Emmanuel Kotia disclosed that Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire have agreed to form a joint boundary committee to cooperate on the re-affirmation of international boundary lines.



The Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, also indicated that Ghana is on high alert to deter any insurgency.



He lamented that the continuous closure of land borders is taking a great toll on citizens of both countries, most especially residents in border communities.



He, therefore, appealed to the government of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire to open its land borders to promote trade.