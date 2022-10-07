Galamsey fight: Akufo-Addo Govt has failed woefully- Amon Kotei

Galamsey has ruined water bodies and farmlands across the country

Local governance expert, Issaka Amon Kotei, has blamed the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) for relenting on the fight against illegal mining.

This is in line with the meeting between the National House of Chiefs and the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in Kumasi on Wednesday October 5.



The National House of Chiefs assured President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo that they are behind him in the fight against Galamsey.



The chiefs have asked Akufo-Addo and his administration to apply appropriate measures against all persons involved in illegal mining “Galamsey” in the Ghana.



Speaking at the meeting, President of the National House of Chiefs, Ogyeahohoo Yaw Gyebi II, revealed that the negative effect of galamsey on the environment is evident.



Read Also: Galamsey fight: “We’re solidly behind you”- Chiefs assure Akufo-Addo

“The effects of illegal mining on the environment threaten the survival of water bodies, farmlands, cocoa industry and even encouraging school dropouts, this undermines the revenue mobilsation drive in the country.



Reacting to the issue on Atinka FM’s AM Drive with host Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, local governance expert Issaka Amon Kotei revealed that all the hazardous chemicals used in the illegal mining business pass through the ports.



According to Amon Kotei, the government sat unconcerned and allowed all these hazardous chemicals used in the illegal mining to enter the country for business.



“Akufo-Addo and his government have failed woefully in the fight against galamsey, and it’s a fact.” All the hazardous chemicals used in the illegal mining business pass through the ports, and we sat unconcerned and allowed all these hazardous chemicals used in illegal mining to enter the country for the business.



"All hazardous chemicals have batch numbers, and they know the final destination of the chemicals, so they have traced them and realized that all the chemicals imported are used for Galamsey. “It will get to a point where we can’t export certain food items due to the chemical load and pollution as a result of the galamsey,” Amon Kotei added.