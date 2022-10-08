5
Menu
News

Galamsey fight: Akufo-Addo must declare state of emergency immediately – Nyaho Tamakole

Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe And Akufo Addo Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe (left), Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo (right)

Sat, 8 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, has added his voice to the list of Ghanaians who have called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to declare a state of emergency on illegal small-scale mining (galamsey).

Speaking on Joy News’ NewsFile programme monitored by GhanaWeb on Saturday (October 10), Dr. Tamakole warned that if a state of emergency is not declared soon, 'galamsey' will lead to the collapse of Ghana.

“Where we have reached with this thing, I believe it is time a decision is taken. And if a decision is not taken, this poor country called Ghana will faint. Because at the moment, the country is bleeding profusely.

“I will say if we really want to solve this problem, the state in which we are now is a state that we need what we call a declaration of a state of emergency, immediately. This must be put on military footing, and I can assure you, this will completely end this crisis," he said.

Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe said that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo currently seems not to know what he is doing.

“It appears the president, at the moment, does not know exactly where he is going. It is so sad. I say it is so sad because I have backed him all my lifetime in politics, so I don’t see why he can’t take such an easy decision. The president I know who could say no and his no was his no, now cannot take decisions,” he noted.

Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has refuted suggestions that his government is not committed to the fight against illegal small-scale mining (‘galamsey’).

According to Akufo-Addo, his government has been committed to the fight against the menace since his first day in office and its determination to curb it even cost his party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), some votes in the 2020 General Elections.

The president, who made these remarks at a meeting with the National House of Chiefs and some Municipal Metropolitan and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) in Kumasi, intimated that the votes he and his party lost showed that he really put his presidency on the line to fight 'galamsey'.

"Since I took office on January 7th, 2017, nearly six years ago, I have made it a central feature of my presidency to lead in the fight to rid our country of this menace, which we all now call galamsey. Indeed, it was an important aspect of my inaugural address that day. It has not been easy; it has not been popular and we have not gotten the immediate results that I was looking for.

“Indeed, in the last election of 2020, my stance on the issue cost my party and I significant losses in the mining communities. It turned out that my statement that I was putting my presidency on the line in the fight against galamsey was neither bumbazed nor reckless. It was the simple truth,” he said.

IB/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
How top government officials served food at Bawumia’s 59th birthday party
These are the best paid coaches at the 2022 World Cup
Asamoah Gyan opens up on relationship with Andre Ayew
How East Cantonment Pharmacy boss, other big men beautify Kwahu town
Gambaga Witch Camp survivor speaks at Norway conference on witch-hunting
Anas takes on Charles Bissue over misleading claims on galamsey fraud exposé
Heward-Mills shielding bishop who impregnated wife of junior pastor - Kwaku Annan
Posterity will judge Akufo-Addo meanly if we do not win galamsey fight - Gabby
Conflicting reports on whether or not police have arrested viral baby flogger
Mahama should be the last person running down the judiciary – Kwabena Agyepong
Related Articles: