Galamsey fight: Burn the house and 10 excavators allegedly mine - John Boadu

General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu has asked the Operation Halt team to destroy a house and 10 excavators purported to be his at Asankragua in the Ashanti region.



This is to prove that he is not involved in illegal mining widely known as galamsey.



He noted that the person impersonating him and operating in that house is called Oscar.

Speaking on Okay FM, Mr Boadu said, “I have never gotten myself involved in any illegal mining activity [galamsey] in this country ever in my life. Again, we have laws in this country, and as I have said openly, that even if someone is using my name to do illegal mining, Operation Halt team, if you get there, burn every excavator and every other thing you find in that house purported to be mine,” he charged.



“They should burn down the machines for the mere fact that my name has been mentioned. My first reaction is to report to the Operation Halt team that they should burn some 10 excavators I have purportedly parked in a certain house in Asankragua belonging to me, including the house itself," he stated.



He added that after reporting the impersonator and leaking the videos to the Operation Halt team, owners of the excavators in the said property have commented on the issue.



According to him, they have promised to hold a press conference to set the records straight.



“When I gave that signal, those who own the excavators and the house have come out to say that they are going to organize a press conference to set the record straight, but I have told them that if they don’t do it, I will have the young man arrested for tarnishing my name because they cannot sit down unconcerned and allow someone to appropriate their properties in my name,” the NPP general secretary said.