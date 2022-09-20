0
Galamsey fight: Don’t spare any wrongdoer – Andy Kankam tells Akufo-Addo

Andy Kankam.png Editor of the Informer Newspaper, Andy Kankam

Tue, 20 Sep 2022 Source: happyghana.com

Editor of the Informer Newspaper, Andy Kankam, has called on President Akufo-Addo and responsible authorities to implement strict sanctions against all persons involved in illegal mining activities.

According to him, the selective prosecution in the fight against galamsey will only frustrate government’s efforts, causing more damage to the country’s forests and water bodies.

Andy Kankam citing the involvement of political actors in the menace added, “a top former minister told me when it comes to galamsey, most politicians do not agree. Some of these politicians join forces to mine gold illegally and that is why we need to severely punish any and all persons involved in galamsey. If we don’t do this the people will suffer a lot.”

He charged the nation’s leadership to walk the talk to save its people. “If our laws are in place and working, then we must punish all those involved in galamsey.”

The news editor further criticized Ghanaians who lead Chinese to engage in illegal mining activities and appealed to them to be patriotic.

Ghana’s tradition of artisanal gold mining and the gold price boom which began in 2007 led tens of thousands of Chinese migrants to seek their fortunes in Ghana.

Bringing heavy machinery, illegal Chinese gold miners precipitated economic and social instability as well as increases in gun violence, drug trafficking and corruption

Ghana is working hard to fight against illegal mining – or galamsey – but widespread corruption has hamstrung government efforts.

