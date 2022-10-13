Galamsey fight: Gov’t should use trackers to stop menace – NDC communicator

Communication Team Member of the NDC, TT Caternor

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

A Communication Team Member of the National Democratic Congress(NDC), TT Caternor, has advised government to intensify its fight against illegal mining by adopting technological innovations to monitor mining equipment and concessions.

He is advocating the use of trackers to monitor excavators' operations, which he said are critical industrial machines.



Speaking with Kwaku Owusu Adjei on Adwenekasa on Accra-based Original FM 91.9, he said, "Just put a tracking device on the excavator, and so when it is registered, you will track it. Any time it is moving, you will be told where they are. Immediately you see that a lot of them are converging around Dunkwa, for instance, it should trigger something, like a probe, as to what those excavators are doing in Dunkwa."



He tasked the government to implement measures and enforce mining regulations to bring sanity to the small-scale mining (SSM) sector.

Excavators are one of the main pieces of equipment used by illegal miners in their operation, which leaves devastating effects on Ghana's land and water resources.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo believes the fight against illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey, can be won if it is not politicized.



He holds the view that until the menace is treated with a nationalistic approach, the fight against it cannot be won.