Galamsey fight: I'm fed up, let's 'shoot to kill' - Prof Kofi Agyekum

Fri, 7 Oct 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

Head of Linguistics at the University of Ghana, Professor Kofi Agyekum, has joined the proponents of the 'shoot to kill' order as a part of solutions to the galamsey menace.

Several people have proposed to government to declare a state of emergency and charge the Military with a specific directive to shoot any person at the illegal mining (galamsey) sites.

They strongly believe this approach will deter the illegal miners and save the nation's water bodies and environment and lives since pollution of the water bodies poses health risks to the populace as well.

Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" programme, Professor Agyekum called on the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to be bold and sanction 'shoot to kill' directive.

". . Kwami, I now agree with you that we enforce that when we meet you there we must shoot you . . . where we have reached, we have to make up our mind that if you have decided to destroy the nation, the nation must also get rid of you," he said.

Listen to his full submissions below:

