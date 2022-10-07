Galamsey fight: Jail Frimpong Boateng, Wontumi, Bissue, others – Sammy Gyamfi tells Akufo-Addo

Sammy Gyamfi

Sammy Gyamfi, National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress, NDC, has charged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to prosecute persons within his inner circles who are engaging in galamsey to show that he is committed to the fight.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, October 6, he noted that the government is being rhetorical rather than cracking the whip on its own officials who are engaging in illegal small-scale mining, that is galamsey.



“Ghanaians are tired of your flowery speeches and useless rhetoric. The so-called fight against ‘galamsey’ has been a spectacular failure and the only way to salvage it is for you to man up and finally begin to crack the whip on your errant appointees and NPP functionaries who are neck-deep in the ‘galamsey’ business.



“We demand the immediate prosecution of all NPP functionaries and NPP officials who have engaged in illegal mining such as Charles Bissue, Chairman Wontumi, the evidence is clear, Andy Owusu, Ekow Ewusi, Prof. Frimpong Boateng among others,” Sammy Gyamfi said.



He observed that if President Akufo-Addo takes action, it will serve as a deterrent for other party officials and appointees.



He alleged that the President and the Minister of Lands have resorted to “shifting the blame on Chiefs and MMDCEs”.



He added that the attempt by President Akufo-Addo to blame the Chiefs is “shameful and must be condemned”.

“No attempt to shift or share blame for his failed ‘galamsey’ fight would wash. He was the one who put his presidency on the line and he would be held responsible for the failed fight,” Sammy Gyamfi stressed at the press conference.



It appears that Ghana is losing the fight against galamsey as the various water bodies in the country have been polluted with the colour of the water turning milky brown.



President Akufo-Addo at a meeting with chiefs in the Ashanti region on Wednesday, October 5, admitted that the fight against Galamsey has not been an easy one and vowed to deal with persons within his government who may be found complicit in illegal mining activities.



The President said the government has for several years been struggling with the fight against ‘galamsey’, hence government officials cannot continue to compromise efforts against the menace.



“I am not here to threaten anybody, but I want you to know that this is a struggle that I take very seriously and I will not be in a position to protect anybody against whose evidence is messed up about their complicity in this matter…I am a lawyer and I always deal with facts and when the facts are brought against you, you will be invited to comment on them.



“If the response is not satisfactory, you can guess to yourself what the consequences will be,” the President said.

He also admitted that Ghana’s fight against illegal mining has so far not been successful.



“Since I took office on 7th January 2017, nearly 6 years ago, I have made it the central feature of my presidency to lead in the efforts to rid our country of this menace which we all now call ‘galamsey’.



“Indeed, it was an important aspect of my inaugural address of that day. It has not been easy, it has not been popular, but we have not got the immediate result that I was looking for,” President Akufo-Addo said.



