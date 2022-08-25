Galamsey fight: Naval command, river guards to be stationed permanently on river banks - Mireku Duker

Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, George Mireku Duker, has admitted that the fight against illegal mining (galamsey) is a difficult challenge but called on Ghanaians not to throw their hands in despair.

According to him, President Nana Akufo-Addo and his government remain resolute to curbing galamsey and won't give up the fight.



Contributing to a panel discussion on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" show, Hon. Mireku Duker outlined actions being taken by his Ministry to combat the illegal mining activities.



He disclosed that a Naval Command and River Guards have been stationed on the river banks to monitor and enforce the laws on offenders.



"We have ensured that this Naval Command will be permanently placed on the river bodies or the banks of these river bodies. Also, we have made recruitment where the Naval Command is training some people we call 'River Guards' and they too will be permanently patrolling the banks of these river bodies like Offin, Tano, Pra..."

He further revealed that the guards have been issued with body cams to film illegal miners when they swoop down on them.



"We have further erected security posts at vantage points and also setting up a situational room" to monitor all activities on the river bodies, he added.



Hon. Mireku Duker was optimistic about Ghana's fight against galamsey, emphasizing "we want to ensure that at least, by next year, we must have clean river bodies in Ghana".



