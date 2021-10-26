Galamsey fight: Our efforts have resulted in significant gains – Akufo-Addo

Galamsey has destroyed a lot of water bodies

• The fight against galamsey is among the priorities of this government

• President Akufo-Addo says they will continue to pursue measures to completely deal with the menace



• NAELP is a program to help people affected by the government’s clampdown on galamsey



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed his happiness with the fact that the measures his administration put in place to deal with the galamsey menace in the country are yielding the required results.



This, he said, is evidenced in, for instance, how the water bodies that were polluted as a result of the activities of these illegal miners are gradually regaining their original states, reports citinewsroom.com.



“…These efforts have resulted in significant gains with some of the waterbodies visibly clearing up. Today, after sustained hard work, we have reached a situation of reasonably satisfactory regulations of the small-scale mining sector.

“Reforms of the Minerals Commission are ongoing, the Inspectorate Division has been sent across the country as the culture of impunity is becoming rapidly a thing of the past,” he said while speaking at the launch of the National Alternative Employment and Livelihood Programme.



This program is designed to help alleviate the hardships of those affected by government’s efforts to sanitise the mining industry and is expected to create some two hundred and twenty thousand (220,000) direct and indirect jobs.



President Akufo-Addo has also maintained that his administration will not relent in this drive towards completely phasing out this canker that continues to destroy the environment.



Besides these assurances, the activities of these illegal miners in many parts of the country continue to thrive.



