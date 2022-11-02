Galamsey in forests: ‘Some of our Guards are being complicit’ – Forestry Commission Deputy CEO

Deputy Chief Executive for the Forestry Commission of Ghana, Martha Kwayie

The Deputy Chief Executive for the Forestry Commission of Ghana, Martha Kwayie is accusing some Forest Guards of being complicit in the massive invasion and destruction of some restricted lands in the Ashanti Region by illegal miners.

According to her, some forest guards deployed to help galamsey fight in the Ashanti Region have abandoned their duty posts.



The situation according to her has encouraged some illegal miners to invade forest reserves in the region with impunity.



Martha Kwayie said this during an interview on the Kumasi-based OTEC 102.9 FM's breakfast show "Nyansapo", on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.



"We visited some forest reserves in the Ashanti Region including the Oda reserve, and it will shock you that most of our forest guards trained to protect the land and report any anomalies had abandoned their post".



"These forest guards had no information about the illegal miners who were seriously destroying the reserves.”

She lamented saying “the days of illegal mining menace being a challenge on only water bodies and lands are over, now it is gradually getting into the forest reserves and if we do not rise up now, tomorrow may be too late. We must rise up to ensure that the forests are protected from this canker". She told Captain Koda, host of the show.



She however emphasized that the Commission will not hesitate to sack any guard sleeping on his or her job.



Forestry Commission will not accept the excuses some managers and guards give. “I am not aware of this”, indicating strongly that strict sanctions will be meted out to managers and guards in whose Districts or Regions turn to have illegalities without their knowledge".



She has, therefore, called on the managers to report whatever they see in their Districts and Regions without fear or favour, and promised the support of the government to help them achieve their aim of protecting the forest reserves and its environs.