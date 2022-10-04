‘Galamsey’ is Ghana’s biggest enemy, its fight requires collective effort – Suhum MP

Member of Parliament of Suhum Constituency, Oboafo Kwadwo Asante

The Member of Parliament for the Suhum Constituency in the Eastern Region, Ɔboafo Kwadwo Asante, has called on all and sundry to join the fight against what he described as “Ghana’s biggest enemy”–the illegal mining activities (galamsey) creeping the country.

Mr Asante said the galamsey fight which has become a national campaign, must be supported by all because the practice has done more harm to the country than good.



The lawmaker made the statement on Saturday, October 1, 2022, while speaking at the year’s celebration of Cocoa Day, which coincided with the 75th Anniversary of the Ghana COCOBOD, held at Suhum in the Eastern Region.



“Galamsey fight is a collective responsibility of everybody, and we should use the same spirit we used to fight and defeat the covid-19 pandemic to combat it. It is a big challenge to the country and in life, nobody would like to work with its enemy,” the MP said.



Mr Asante who doubles as a Board Member of the Ghana Cocoa Board averred that fighting the menace should be approached with the needed commitment it deserves because the activities keep destroying water bodies and the natural environment.

“As am speaking currently, the water bodies are not habitable for ‘mosquitoes and frogs’ and if care is not taken, water would become scarce, and the unborn generation will suffer the consequence, therefore there is the need to fight the galamsey menace together,” he stated.



The MP also expressed his frustrations over the matter by emphasizing that not only the destruction of water bodies and other natural resources are being linked to these practices, but the cutting down of cocoa trees as well which poses a serious threat to the country’s development.



He concluded by charging the entire citizenry to support the fight against the menace admitting that it is the only way the fight can be won.