Galamsey kingpins are the ones supporting Bawumia – Former NPP MP alleges

The former New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament (MP) for Obuasi has alleged that most of the people who are supporting the presidential bid of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia are behind the menace of illegal small-scale mining (galamsey) in Ghana.

Speaking in an interview on Akoma FM, on July 7, 2023, Edward Ennin said that if the party’s delegates want galamsey to persist and for all the water bodies to be destroyed in the country, they should go on and vote for Bawumia.



“People who have been given the chance and they are destroying lands and are doing galamsey; who are destroying our water bodies, which is making us suffer, are the same people supporting Bawumia.



“If you are a Ghanaian and the people who are causing these problems for us are the same persons supporting him and you also decide to support this, we would see among the two of us who can buy a bottle of water at $1, or $10,” he said in Twi.



The former Obuasi legislator also took a swipe at the Members of Parliament and government appointees who have declared their support for Dr Bawumia.



Edward Ennin said that the former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, is going to emerge the winner of the flagbearership race because the party’s grassroots would not allow themselves to be intimidated by the ‘establishment’.



10 people would be contesting in the NPP presidential primaries which are slated for August and November 2023.

A super delegate conference would be held on August 26, 2023, to reduce the number of contenders to five while the main primaries would be held on November 4, 2023, to choose the party’s presidential candidate for the 2024 elections.



The ten candidates include Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia; a former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen; Kwadwo Poku, an energy expert; Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Joe Ghartey; a former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto; a former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong; MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong; a former MP for Offinso North, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku; and a former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko.



