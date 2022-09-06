Galamsey menace: Aisha Huang being treated better than Odike – IMANI Vice President laments

Aisha Huang and Odike

Vice President at Imani Center for Policy and Education, Selorm Branttie, has pointed out the difference between the treatment being given to Chinese ‘galamsey’ kingpin, Aisha Huang and the United Progressive Party (UPP) founder, Akwasi Addai Odike.

In a Facebook post, Selorm Branttie said Aisha Huang was being treated better than Odike lamenting that it was indicative of how cheap Ghanaians see themselves.



His comment comes on the back of the re-arrest of Aisha Huang over illegal mining charges and Odike’s recent comment on galamsey activities as well.



“Aisha Huang is being treated better than Odike. Take note of that. It's how cheap we see ourselves as a people, and out resources for trinkets. Happened when we sold our own people for mirrors and gin. It isn't a new problem,” Branttie wrote on his Facebook page on September 5.



Background



Aisha Huang was arrested on September 5 for engaging in illegal mining. She was arrested with three others Johng Li Hua, Huang Jei and Huaid Hai Hun.



According to a Ghana News Agency report, she was arraigned before the court on Friday September 2, 2022 and was slapped with charges of mining without license, engaging in the sale and purchase of minerals without a valid license.

She and her accomplices have since been remanded into police custody and are set to re-appear in court on September 14, 2022.



It will be recalled that Aisha Huang gained notoriety as an illegal mining kingpin in 2017.



She was arrested for the same conduct but later deported with the state discontinuing the trial against her.



The Kumasi Traditional Council recently also performed rituals to banish Odike from Manhyia for accusing Ashanti chiefs of condoning illegal mining.



According to the Kumasi Traditional Council, the businessman turned politician made inciteful statements that the Council deemed to be distasteful, unsubstantiated, and meant to dent the image of Manhyia.



Odike had in an interview on Oyerepa Radio berated the chiefs for failing to help end the ‘galamsey’ menace.

He went ahead to urge the youth to rise and demonstrate against chiefs if the traditional rulers fail to come clear on their roles in or stance against illegal mining.



Following this, Odike’s office was ransacked by unknown gunmen with Oyerapa FM also asked to temporarily suspended operations effective August 25, 2022 after it managers went to apologize to the council.



