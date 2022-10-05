Galamsey menace: Akufo-Addo ‘backs’ NPP members destroying the environment - Mahama’s aide

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, an aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, has accused President Nana Akufo-Addo of being the one behind the country’s inability to fight illegal mining or galamsey activities.

According to him, the president has never been committed to the fight adding that his comment on the matter was just for occasional gimmicks.



He stated in a Facebook post on October 4 that the president has not taken concrete steps to address the menace because he was okay his party members were benefiting from it.



He believes President Akufo-Addo could have put an end to galamsey if he wanted to give the resources at his disposal.



“The galamsey fight has failed because of only ONE reason and it is President Akufo-Addo. He was never committed to any fight against the menace. His words on the subject constituted mere bluster designed for political effect and nothing more.



“For as long as his party folks profit from the destruction of our environment, he is okay with it and will not take any meaningful action except occasional gimmickry for more political effect.

"If he wanted it stopped, it would have stopped a long time ago as he has sufficient resources to do so,” Kwakye Ofosu wrote on his page.



In an earlier post, he described President Akufo-Addo’s presidency as a “stunning historic mistake” owing to his failed galamsey fight.



He said he should have been voted out in 2020 rather than retained.



“The Akufo-Addo Presidency has proven to be a stunning historic mistake. His critics have been proven right and his supporters wrong. The galamsey debacle is one more example of the hollowness of his words.



"He claimed to have staked his Presidency on that supposed fight and it ended in catastrophic failure. He should have been voted out in 2020 not retained,” Felix Kwakye Ofosu wrote on his page.

Background



The President, it will be recalled placed his presidency on the line in 2017 over the galamsey menace. However, many hold the view that the fight has not been a success as a result of the state of water bodies as well as the fact that some top officials have been found complicit in the fight.



Nana Akufo-Addo opines that he paid a political price for his fight as he lost votes and in some cases, NPP lawmakers also lost their seats in mining areas in the 2020 elections.



Otumfuo Osei Tutu II had cause to speak on the matter when US Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Palmer, paid a courtesy call on him.



He wondered why the country has failed to stop the menace of ‘galamsey’ even after the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, had put his political career on the line to stop it.

Asantehene also questioned why the security apparatus in these 'galamsey' areas and the task force set up by the government have failed to stop the menace.



He intimated that small-scale mining was something that had been done for several years but never to the detriment of the environment.



Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo will meet with the National House of Chiefs and various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) over the illegal small-scale mining, galamsey, menace today at Manhyia.



