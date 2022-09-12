‘Galamsey’ vehicles with Jubilee House stickers allegation: Small-scale mining boss grilled – Lawyer

President of the Concerned Small-Scale Miners Association, Michael Kwadwo Peprah

The President of the Concerned Small-Scale Miners Association, Michael Kwadwo Peprah, has been arrested and interrogated over comments he made on Chinese illegal miners being protected by the presidency, his lawyer confirms.

According to citinewsroom.com, Michael Kwadwo Peprah was arrested at Kumasi and brought to Accra for allegations that some Chinese illegal miners were driving vehicles with Jubilee House stickers.



The lawyer, Andrew Vortia, said that his client was interrogated for the allegations he made and was accused of spreading false news.



“He was interrogated around 3 pm intensively. Thereafter, his statement was taken, after which he was advised not to be making wild allegations that he cannot prove.



"Typically, the allegations against him were that he was spreading falsehood that most of the Chinese in Kumasi were using Jubilee house stickers on their cars,” he is quoted to have said in an interview with Citi News.



Lawyer Vortia, however, noted that Kwadwo Peprah was released after he gave evidence of three of the said ‘galamsey’ cars that had Jubilee House stickers on them.

“He was asked to prove it with pictures and videos. Fortunately, he was able to give them at least three cars with these stickers. Once he was able to point those three out, he was allowed to go,” he said.



Michael Kwadwo Peprah also previously alleged that small-scale illegal mining (‘galamsey’) ‘queen’, Aisha Huang, came back to Ghana six months after she was deported.



In a Neat FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Peprah said that the ‘galamsey’ ‘queen’ was in Ghana but ran to neighbouring countries anytime she heard she was about to be arrested.



He added that Aisha Huang is not the only Chinese deportee who has returned to Ghana, as most of the Chinese nationals who were deported by a committee set up by the government to fight ‘galamsey’ have returned to the country to continue their businesses.



