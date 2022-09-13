Galamseyers are more or less 'armed robbers', shoot to kill - Ayeh-Paye

Samuel Ayeh-Paye, a former Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayensuano constituency, has established his stance on a 'shoot to kill' order for illegal miners as solution to illegal mining (galamsey) menace in Ghana.

Galamsey has been outlawed in the country and the fight continues with the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources and security operatives going to the mining sites to discourage this practice.



In order to clamp down on the menace, there are suggestions for government to adopt a shoot-to-kill approach to deter the galamseyers.



On Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme morning show, former Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayensuano constituency, Samuel Ayeh-Paye was asked to give his take on this proposal.



In his submission, he called on the government to use necessary force to end the illegal mining.

Samuel Ayeh-Paye likened the illegal miners to armed robbers and stressed he sees nothing wrong with shooting armed robbers.



"When you go to the galamsey site, they are more or less armed robbers because you will meet them holding guns . . . and guiding the person who is doing the illegal activity. Our laws say that if you use a gun or ammunition to protect someone or swindle someone of the person's property, you are an armed robber. So, you are an armed robber if you are protecting a thief to steal government's property. If you are going to arrest an armed robber and he builds a resistance to endanger your life, you shoot to kill the armed robber," he explained.



