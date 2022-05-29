Galaxy International School hold science fair

Science lab

"Imagine, Invent and Inspire", was the theme for Galaxy International School's 17th edition of their annual Science and Makers' Fair which is organized to enable students to share ideas and exchange thoughts.

It is an opportunity created for them to showcase their achievements which motivates them to continue to enjoy the field of science. The event took place last Saturday, 28th May, 2022.



Okyeame Kwame who has his two children in the school together with Mr.Osama, the P.T.A Vice Chairman at the Preschool and Primary section were the ones to officially cut the ribbon to declare the event duly opened.



The event which was made possible through the hard work and dedication of students and teachers was indeed a beautiful one.



Students displayed their science work and explained the theories behind them to parents and well wishers who were present.



Students find science, technology, engineering and mathematics(STEM) inspiring and interesting and that is why the platform is being created to help provide tactile and visible proof of many facts that they read about in books as this helps to increase understanding and help retain information.



The highlight of it was the robot folding machine which was one of the projects done by the primary section of the school, it was absolutely brilliant.

Parents and invited guests who thronged the event found it very exciting and innovative and were proud of their children and their creations.



Students from three public schools within the Adenta Municipality were invited to participate in the event.



There were representatives from the Ghana Education Service amongst which included Mr. Emmanuel Omang Ocquaye who is the National Integrated Science Coordinator, Mr. David Bawa (National Physics Coordinator), Mad. Victoria Ansah (National Agric & Environmental Science Coordinator), Mr. George E.Kwakye (National Mathematics Coordinator) and Mr. Kwasu Abankwa Anokye (National IC Coordinator). Mad. Millicent Gifty Bruce who is the SHS Coordinator at the Adenta Municipal Education Directorate and Mad. Ruth Babatunde who is the Science, Technology, Mathematics, Innovation &Engineering(STMIE) Coordinator also graced the occasion with their presence.



Galaxy International School offers the British Curriculum as well as the WASSCE Program.



It has been operating since 2001 and has two campuses; Primary and Preschool at East Legon and a Primary and Secondary section at A shake Botwe.