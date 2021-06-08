Gambian Education Minister pays courtesy call on University of Ghana Vice-Chancellor

The delegation from Gambia with the Vice-Chancellor of University of Ghana, Prof. Ebenezer Oduro

A delegation led by The Gambian Minister for Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology, Badara Joof, has paid a courtesy call on the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Prof. Ebenezer Oduro Owusu, to discuss ways of deepening cooperation between the Ghanaian university and tertiary institutions in The Gambia.

The cooperation will see Gambian students receive training in the area of medicine, agriculture, and librarianship.



Students from The Gambia will also receive training in management skills to fill vacant offices at the University of The Gambia.



At a round-table discussion, Mr. Badara Joof said that they settled on collaborating with Ghana because of high educational standards that have been established.



“We are here to look at the areas of collaboration, area of knowledge sharing and the area of improving in certain disciplines. we are also looking for a Vice Chancellor for The University of Gambia and a Deputy Vice Chancellor (Management), so it is being advertise and because we have high regards for Ghana Educational Standards we thought that we should come and see areas of bilateral cooperation but also in terms of the position being offered for advertisement at the University of Gambia”

Mr. Joof further called on academics in the continent to work on innovations “that respond to our development needs and could also make a life of difference”



Vice-Chancellor for the University of Ghana, Professor. Ebenezer Oduro Owusu, lauded the delegation for choosing to partner with the University of Ghana.



He called for more collaborations between institutions within the continent.



“It is good to always look from within. The problem that we even on the higher Education platform is that we are so much interested in South-North collaboration at the expense of South-South collaborations. It is high time people like you will have to convince your fellow ministers to start looking, researching and investing in Africa”, Prof. Ebenezer Oduro Owusu said.