Gambo’s ‘Boys Aye Wild’ tops Apple Music’s City Chart for Accra & iTunes

Gambo

Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor

The Blackmob rapper currently boasts of the hottest song in Accra, Ghana and that’s a fact - according to Apple Music’s City Chart for Accra at least.

It turns out the denizens of Accra could simply not get enough of Gambo’s ‘Boys Aye Wild’ today and rightfully so. The fun song beat the odds and for the first time since its release ranked at #1 on the city’s Top 25 chart list for the day and iTunes.



Also earning a spot on one of the streaming platform’s big listings for the region, Top Albums, was the artist’s “New Era” EP which stood at #8 to score Gambo yet another exciting feat.



Gambo outdid the competition and had listeners converging on his song by the bucketload. In regards to his big win today, the ‘Boys Aye Wild’ hitmaker shared: "It was a great feeling to see my song sitting at #1. Seriously. Big ups to Accra for making my day and showing my song that much love. I’m at peace now knowing my brothers are taking the right steps to treat their women right. Ha-ha. Keep the plays coming though and don’t stop".

Introduced in early 2021 by the Cupertino-based tech giant, City Charts is an updated playlist meant to bring local artists to the forefront of the conversation around music discovery, one it achieves by reflecting the musical tastes of listeners in over 100 cities from around the world on a daily basis.



