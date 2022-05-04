Game over for Wontumi as all his candidates for constituency polls lose?

Chairman Wontumi and Odeneho Kwaku Appiah

There is currently a keen contest in the ongoing New Patriotic Party(NPP) constituency elections in the Ashanti Region.

The second batch of the elections held from Thursday 28th April to Monday 2nd May 2022 across the country pulled a lot of surprises and shocks as some persons alleged to be from the incumbent regional Chairman, Wontumi’s camp lost their position with fresh entrants making their way to represent the party at the constituency level ahead of 2024 general elections.



Over 70 percent of Wontumi’s candidates have lost seats to new entrants.



The contest which appears to be between Wontumi and contender, Odeneho Kwaku Appiah has gathered momentum as party people are seen in a jubilant mood when results are declared in favour of persons perceived to be Odeneho Kwaku Appiah candidates at the various polling centres.



Purefmonline.com's visits to over 38 constituencies indicate a resounding victory for COKA candidates whereas the incumbent regional Chairman’s candidates lost.



Out of the 41 constituencies which have voted, Wontumi’s candidates, both incumbent and new entrants who contested in the region, unfortunately, lost to the chagrin of some party members gathered at the polling centres.



Strangely, in his(Wontumi) own backyard, Bosomtwi constituency, he lost 6:4 to COKA’s team respectively.

Also in COKA’s constituency, Afigya Kwabre South, he was given a resounding victory of 10:0 as persons perceived to be Wontumi’s candidates lost.



During our visit to the election centres, there were cheers from the crowd(COKA b3ba), meaning literally as COKA will come,- as winning teams are announced in their favour.



With the exception of Manhyia North, Fomena, Atwima Kwawoma, Mampong, and Kumawu that are yet to vote because of pending court cases, the remaining constituencies fell for COKA which makes it quite difficult or almost impossible for the incumbent chairman to retain his seat.



Data available on this website indicates out of a total of 47 Constituencies, 42 have conducted elections. With 225 Incumbent elected officers and 193 newly elected officers representing a total of 53.84% and 46.17% respectively.The party is supposed to elect a total of 420 officers. However, 418 have been elected with 2 positions currently suspended.

Further Explanation:



What this translates to is that about 82% of the Newly elected officers are from areas strongly dominated by the incumbent regional chairman-Wontumi, whereas 8% of the incumbent who retained their position are also believed to be on the side of his contender, Odeneho Kwaku Appiah.



Some of the Newly elected Executives who spoke with the media indicated that the regional Chairmanship contest was between Odeneho Kwaku Appiah and Bernard Antwi Boasiako. When asked why they arrived at such a conclusion they said;



“The party must reorganize early enough for the 2024 General elections. Involving all the new regional chairman contestants is a complete waste of everyone’s time. Our focus right now is the two contestants, and that’s what we’re going to decide on.”



The Regional Executives Elections is scheduled for May 27, 2022, barring any last-minute changes.