Gameboy Tagoe loses to Ryan Garcia by unanimous decision

Emmanue Tagoe loses to Ryan Garcia

Garcia wins bout via unanimous decision



Garcia remains undefeated in 22 fights



Ghana’s former IBF lightweight Champion, Emmanuel Gameboy Tagoe was defeated in his highly anticipated April 9 bout against American opponent Juan Garcia.



The fight, which took place in San Antonio, ended with Garcia winning via a unanimous decision.



Garcia dominated the fight, but didn’t get the knockout he had predicted, the Los Angeles Times said in their post match report.

With the result, the American takes his fight record to 22 wins with 18 coming by way of knockouts.



Tagoe on the other hand suffered his second defeat in 32 bouts and has a knockout record of 15.



The Ghanaina went into the fight on the back of a win over Mason Menard in 2020. Tagoe, formerly managed by Asamoah Gyan, was competing in the lightweight division, in his second fight since relocating to the US two years ago.



The bout was expected to fetch Gameboy an opportunity to fight for a world title but that dream has all but suffered a setback.



The scorecards, courtesy LA Times report

Judges Tom Carusone and Ellis Johnson both score the bout 119 to 108, while Lisa Giampa has it a tad closer at 118-109, all in favor of Garcia.



Garcia goes the 12-round distance for the first time in his pro career and improves to 22 wins with no losses.



Garcia lands 165 out of 569 punches, compared to 90 out of 391 punches from Tagoe.



Garcia ends his 15-month hiatus in dominating fashion, but there is still plenty to improve on with new coach Joe Goossen.



