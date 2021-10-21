Gaming commission must phase out analogue machines – Minister

Ambrose Dery, Minister for the Interior

The Minister for the Interior, Mr Ambrose Dery, has tasked the newly constituted Governing Board of the Gaming Commission of Ghana, to phase out analogue or non-digital gaming machines being used by game operators.

He explained that it can be done by banning its importation.



According to the Minister, only machines with international standards should be licensed saying, it formed part of measures to upgrade the industry.



He said the Commission, should also help to mitigate the challenge of under-aged gaming in vulnerable communities.



The Minister said this yesterday in Accra when he inaugurated the 11-member Governing Board for the Commission, with the mandate to regulate, control, monitor and supervise the operations of the gaming industry in the country.



Mr Dery urged the board to work closely with the management of the Commission to promote responsible and sustainable gaming practices that would prevent persons who are not supposed to indulge in gaming activities.

“To effectively execute this mandate in such a fast-evolving industry, I implore you to prioritize the amendment of the current Gaming Act 2006(Act 721), to meet the new landscape of innovations in the gaming industry.



"You must further assist management of the Commission, to develop a Legislative Instrument to give effect to the Act 721,” he said.



The Minister said the government was developing initiatives under its digitization agenda and would soon deploy a Gaming Administration and Monitoring System, to centrally monitor all transactions in the industry.



These, he noted would enhance regulations and improve regulatory compliance.



He stated that the gaming industry has recorded exponential growth in recent times, following its pro-activeness, innovation and creativity to stay in tandem with emerging trends and international standards.

“I am happy to learn that the Commission through its work with other agencies such as the Financial Intelligence Centre, National Intelligence Bureau and the Ghana Police Service among others, has improved the industry’s ranking from high to medium risk with respect to its vulnerability to money laundering.



Indeed, your development of a Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Policy Guidelines for the industry is very much-lauded, and I will urge you to continue to do more to monitor and curb the potential avenues for money laundering in the country, “he said.



The Board Chairman, Mr. Gary Nimako Marfo, assured the Minister, of their readiness and commitment in transforming the operations of the Commission into becoming the best in Africa.



The Governing Board comprised; Mr. John Bayuo Warisa, (President Nominee)a Commissioner of Police; Mr. Arhin Kwesi Annor,(President Nominee); Ms Dakoa Newman,(President Nominee); Mr. Ransford Kissi Appiah (President Nominee), Ms. Debora Mensah(Interior Ministry)



The rest are Mr. Frank Raji (Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development); Mr. John Yao Agbeko (Ministry of Tourism, Art and Culture); Mr. Charles Owusu (Ministry of Finance), Mr. Peter Mireku (Gaming Commission) and Frederick Asouah Yankey (GRA/Customs).