Gang in court for stealing MoMo vendor’s GH¢65,600

The case has been adjourned to February 24.

Source: GNA

A five-member gang that allegedly broke into a Momo vendor’s shop three times and made away with GH¢65,600 at Accra New Town have appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

Members of the gang are Faisal Hussiene, aka “One God,” Eric Aban, aka “Menkomeda,” both drivers, Patrick Nsiah Yawson, aka “Nana K,” a trader, Prince Amponsah, a driver and Patrick Coffee, aka “Chairman,” a businessman.



They have been charged with conspiracy to commit crime and two counts of stealing.



Patrick Coffee is facing an additional charge of abetment of crime.



The accused persons have pleaded not guilty before the court presided over by Mrs Evelyn Asamoah.



The court has admitted them to bail in the sum of GH¢150,000 each with three sureties each, one to be justified.



Prosecuting Chief Inspector Emmanuel Haligah narrated that the complainant, RitaYeboah Baafi, was a businesswoman residing at Alajo, Accra.



The prosecution said the accused persons also resided at Ejura, Nima Ashongman, Weija and Tetegu respectively.



It said on January 4, 2019, the complainant, who was a mobile money and credit card vendor at New Town, Accra, after closing of work, locked her shop, which is a metal container and went home.



The prosecution said the following day, she detected thieves had broken into the shop by cutting a portion of the container and making away with cash of GH¢60,000 , which was kept in a drawer.



It said a report was made to the Police the same day.



The prosecution said in November 2019 and July 2021, thieves again broke into the said shop and stole GH¢2,400 and GH¢3,200 respectively.

It said while investigations were underway, an operational Unit of the Greater Accra Regional Police Command in collaboration with the Regional Criminal Investigation Department arrested the accused persons who were involved in series of robberies in Accra and its environs.



During interrogation, the prosecution said, Yawson confessed and admitted to the Police that he and the other accused persons broke into the complainant’s shop on three occasions.



It said Hussiene brought the money after they had cut the container.



It said Yawson stated that Coffie provided them with car for the operation and that the car was driven by Aban and Amponsah.