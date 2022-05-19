1
Gang linked to kidnapping, robberies and rape of women at Adenta arrested

Thu, 19 May 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

Three suspects who have been linked to a series of robberies, rape, and kidnapping at Adenta and its environs have been arrested by the police, MyNewsGh.com reports.

Mastermind of the criminal gang Richmond Klustey has admitted to the police that he and other members of his team reportedly engaged in robbery, kidnapping, and raping of women within their operational area.

He mentioned incidents that occurred at Adenta, Oyibi, and Lakeside as some of their operations adding that they have been engaging in criminal activities in a forest close to the Christian University College for the past three months.

He blew the cover of his accomplices Samuel Olessey Junior, a 27-year-old Nigerian, and Gordon Amable Sackey, a 27-year-old Ghanaian who have all been arrested.

They claimed victims were lured through a particular dating site to their location where they, kidnap them, use cutlass to coerce them, seize their phones, rob and rape them and sometimes take ransom before releasing them.

During a search conducted in their homes, 18 assorted mobile phones, 3 knives, a pair of pliers, a military camouflage uniform, and condoms were retrieved from them and retained for evidential purpose.

All three suspects are currently in custody at the Adenta Divisional Headquarters and would be arraigned before court soon.

