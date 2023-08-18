Garnering 2 million votes in Ashanti Region is no achievement – Bawumia’s boy jabs Alan

Alan Kyerematen, former Minister of Trade and Industry

Mr. Awal Mohammed a staunch supporter of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and a leading communications team member of the New Patriotic Party(NPP), believes getting 2 million votes in the Ashanti Region is no achievement.

Flagbearer hopeful on the ticket of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten has promised to help the party secure two million votes in the Ashanti Region to help the party stay in power after the 2024 general elections.



Mr. Kyeremanten who was speaking at Bidieso in Obuasi in the Ashanti Region as part of his recent campaign tour said the party has the chance to continue to remain in power if he is made the flagbearer.



But speaking on Kumasi-based Hello Fm, Mohammed Awal indicated that garnering 2 million votes in the Ashanti Region is no achievement.



“It would have been better if he provided us with the basis on which he intends to garner those votes for the NPP in the Ashanti Region. It is on record that he has never voted in the Ashanti Region. So I don’t know how he will be able to get those votes for the NPP in the Ashanti Region.

For example, if Awal says I can take the Asawase seat, I have a stance to say that because I vote in Asawase and I’ve voted there over time. But for someone who does not vote here but just traces his roots to the Ashanti Region, then I don’t know what he based his claims on. It doesn’t take much to get 2 million votes because, in the last election, we got 1.7 million. So if someone says he’s moving us to 2 million votes, it’s not an achievement. The votes in the Ashanti Region is about 3.5 million so if you give us 2 million it’s no achievement,” he said.



When asked what the target of the Bawumia campaign team was, he said “We are looking to break the eight. We are looking at garnering 80% of the votes in the Ashanti Region”.