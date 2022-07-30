Gas Tanker drivers to commence sit-down strike August 1

File Photo

The Gas Tanker Drivers Association (GTDA) has served notice to commence a sit-down strike on Monday, August 1, 2022, across the country.

In a press release dated July 29, 2022 the Association disclosed that the move is in consultation with relevant stakeholders in the industry such as Ghana LPG Operators (GLIPGOA), LPG Marketers Association (LPGMC) among stakeholders in the LPG Downstream industry.



They catalogued a number of reasons for the sit-down strike which include poor working conditions of tanker drivers, abandoned LPG stations under construction since 2017 and unfair treatment of petroleum tanker drivers by BOST and NPA.



The Association indicated that relevant and allied authorities such as the National Petroleum Authority, Ministries of Energy and Employment and Labour Relation and Ministry of National Security are aware of their grievances but nothing has been done so far.

“We have even had the opportunity to spell out our grievances at the Presidency, where the respective Ministries have been directed to resolve our grievances but to no avail.



“Unfortunately, all assurances to resolve our grievances have remained just that- assurance with no concrete resolution.



“In view of the foregoing, we the Gas Tanker Drivers Association with the support of the LPG Marketers Association, Ghana LPG Operators wish to state that we are laying down our tools and embarking on a sit-down strike from 1st August 2022 until our grievances are resolved,” the Association reiterated.