Gas tanker drivers strike today over unfair treatment

File photo of a gas tanker

The Gas Tanker Drivers Association (GTDA) has declared a sit-down strike today, Monday, August 1, 2022, across the country over what they describe as unfair treatment by National Petroleum Authority (NPA) and Bulk Oil Storage and Transport (BOST).

In a press release dated July 29, 2022, the Association disclosed that the move is in consultation with relevant stakeholders in the industry, such as Ghana LPG Operators (GLIPGOA), LPG Marketers Association (LPGMC) among stakeholders in the LPG downstream industry.



They mentioned several reasons for the sit-down strike, including tanker drivers' poor working conditions, abandoned LPG stations under construction since 2017, and unfair treatment of petroleum tanker drivers by BOST and NPA.



The Association indicated that relevant and allied authorities such as the National Petroleum Authority, Ministries of Energy and Employment and Labour Relation, and Ministry of National Security are aware of their grievances, but nothing has been done so far.

"We have even had the opportunity to spell out our grievances at the Presidency, where the respective Ministries have been directed to resolve our grievances but to no avail.



"Unfortunately, all assurances to resolve our grievances have remained just that- assurance with no concrete resolution.



"Given these, as an Association with the support of the LPG Marketers Association, Ghana LPG Operators wish to state that we are laying down our tools and embarking on a sit-down strike until our grievances are resolved," the statement said.