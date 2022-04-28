Gas tanker filled with LPG crashes on Tema motorway

File photo

Gas tanker crashes on Thursday, April 8

Firemen avert gas explosion on Tema motorway



LPG to be transferred from crashed tanker on Tema motorway



A gas tanker filled with Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) has crashed on the Tema motorway.



According to a 3new.com report, the accident occurred on the dawn of Thursday, April 28, 2022.



Personnel of Ghana Fire Service are reported to be on the ground ensuring the tanker does not explode.



Also, an empty gas tanker has been transported to the accident scene for the transfer of the LPG in the crashed tanker with the registration number GN 4513-2.