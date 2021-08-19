Gayheart Mensah shares what drives his ambition in life

Gayheart Mensah, Media Practitioner

An outstanding media practitioner, Gayheart Mensah, has generously shared what drives his ambition in life and anyone interested in following such a drive is sure to climb the ladder to success.

The GJA presidential aspirant during an interview with YFM’s Rev. Erskine on the Y Leaderboard Series revealed that the driving force behind his ambitions is his desire to make an impact.



He tells Rev. Erskine, “One thing that is upmost in my mind in making decisions is the desire to make an impact. I never want to be a pushover. I never want to be an ‘also join’. In everything that I have done, I feel like leaving a lasting imprint and that is what drives me and even in decisions that I have made regarding career moves, I have always looked within and asked myself, ‘what difference can I bring to bear in this career move that I am making?’. What impact can I make?”.



Illustrating his point, he related how many had discouraged him from accepting the offer of external affairs director at Vodafone because they feared he wouldn’t last two years as was the case of previous directors.



“I told myself I would join and go past 2 years and for me, that was the motivation. So, I moved from London, joined Vodafone and I did 6 years as against the expected 2 years. As at the time I left and I believe up till now, nobody has served in the capacity as director of external affairs for more than 2 years. So, I am driven by the impact by what I want to make”, he added.

Gayheart, while admitting that each of us has a personal motivation for what we do in life, has encouraged others to always look out for how they can make an impact in whatever they do or wherever they find themselves.



Apart from lecturing in Advanced Journalism and Development Journalism at the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), Gayheart Mensah has worked with the “Ghanaian Times”, “Graphic Showbiz”, “Daily Graphic” and was the Acting Editor of the “Evening News” about 21 years ago.



Gayheart also worked as Vodafone Ghana’s External Affairs and Legal Director.



He is currently an aspiring candidate for the presidency of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA).